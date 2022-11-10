Four counties in North Georgia cancel school because of Tropical Storm Nicole

School bus graphic
School bus graphic(Associated Press)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple schools in North Georgia will be closed tomorrow because of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Rabun County Schools, Habersham County Schools, Banks County Schools and White County Schools have announced that classes are canceled for Nov. 11.

Oglethorpe County Schools is advising its car riders and student drivers to allow extra time for their commutes.

Additionally, several Veterans Day events have been canceled in the metro Atlanta area and beyond. Anyone planning to attend a Veterans Day event should check with the organizers before attending.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL WEATHER FORECAST

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgia Power
Georgia Power crews gearing up for possible power outages ahead of Nicole
Sandbags are distributed at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Rainy, windy weather builds into North Georgia Thursday evening

Latest News

From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Sen. Rev. Warnock, Herschel Walker hit campaign trail before runoff
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews walks off the field following practice at NFL...
Falcons player Jake Matthews and his wife Meggi welcome new baby
Person of interest in sexual assault case
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in sexual assault case
Heavy hearts prepare to gather in Atlanta to honor an influential Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper.
Tributes to Takeoff pour in ahead of Atlanta funeral
Deputies feed thousands of Gwinnett County families
Deputies pass out thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Gwinnett County families