Four counties in North Georgia cancel school because of Tropical Storm Nicole

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple schools in North Georgia will be closed tomorrow because of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Rabun County Schools, Habersham County Schools, Banks County Schools and White County Schools have announced that classes are canceled for Nov. 11.

Oglethorpe County Schools is advising its car riders and student drivers to allow extra time for their commutes.

Additionally, several Veterans Day events have been canceled in the metro Atlanta area and beyond. Anyone planning to attend a Veterans Day event should check with the organizers before attending.

