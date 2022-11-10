Georgia power crews gearing up for possible power outages ahead of Nicole

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia power crews are s gearing up for anticipated power outages these next few days as Nicole moves its way closer to our area.

With the current weather forecast, Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds which could result in downed trees and power outages across Georgia, according to our First Alert Weather team.

“As Hurricane Nicole advances, we are preparing by monitoring the changing weather around the clock, mobilizing crews and preparing to respond to potential service interruptions that may occur,” a Georgia Power news release stated.

