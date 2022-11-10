Gwinnett County man charged in 18-year-old’s death

Kobe Williams
Kobe Williams(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old Wednesday.

21-year-old Kobe Williams shot 18-year-old Donoven Jones after an altercation in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr. Further details and motives in the shooting are still being investigated.

Jones was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Williams has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Fulton hosting Thanksgiving giveaway Nov. 12
Volunteers from Atlanta-based Home Depot surprise Navy Veteran Alan Sullivan with a memorial...
Volunteers surprise Navy veteran with memorial garden
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs past Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin...
Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier to host Thanksgiving giveaway
Volunteers from Atlanta-based Home Depot surprise Navy Veteran Alan Sullivan with a memorial...
Volunteers surprise Navy veteran with memorial garden