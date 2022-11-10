Gwinnett County man charged in 18-year-old’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old Wednesday.

21-year-old Kobe Williams shot 18-year-old Donoven Jones after an altercation in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr. Further details and motives in the shooting are still being investigated.

Jones was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Williams has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

