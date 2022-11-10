Hiring Alert: 800 seasonal positions available in Locust Grove

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adecco is hosting a three-day job fair to fill at least 800 warehouse positions that are available in Locust Grove, Georgia this holiday shopping season.

Adecco’s jobmobile will make a stop from Tues., Nov. 8 to Thurs., Nov. 10 in McDonough for candidates to learn more about the Locust Grove-based positions.

According to a news release, these seasonal roles will provide support to Radial, the leader in eCommerce fulfillment.

Interested candidates should attend and look for the Adecco-branded jobmobile to apply – they can also apply online or by scanning this QR code .

