Hiring Alert: 800 seasonal positions available in Locust Grove
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adecco is hosting a three-day job fair to fill at least 800 warehouse positions that are available in Locust Grove, Georgia this holiday shopping season.
Adecco’s jobmobile will make a stop from Tues., Nov. 8 to Thurs., Nov. 10 in McDonough for candidates to learn more about the Locust Grove-based positions.
According to a news release, these seasonal roles will provide support to Radial, the leader in eCommerce fulfillment.
Interested candidates should attend and look for the Adecco-branded jobmobile to apply – they can also apply online or by scanning this QR code.
