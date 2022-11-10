How will Walker, Warnock campaigns strategize ahead of runoff?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday Republicans swept most of the big races across Georgia, including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.

But in December a runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will determine who takes Georgia’s senate seat.

Charles Bullock, political science professor at The University of Georgia, says typically there is less participation in run-off elections, and moving forward both campaigns will want to focus on the voters that showed up for them the first time.

“Everything is on the table for this. So we will literally, once again, be at the center of the political universe,” Bullock said. “Rule number one is try to get those people who voted for you in the first round, to show up for the second round… because you know you’ve already got their support, so if you can identify those individuals, contact them, email them, door knock them, whatever—try to get them back.”

More than 80-thousand votes from Tuesday’s senate election went to third party Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver. Those voters now have another decision to make.

Bullock says both campaigns will also be looking to sway undetermined voters using various tactics.

“I assume we will see from the republican side efforts continue to link Rafael Warnock to Joe Biden and then link Joe Biden to inflation. Because inflation is a major concern of a lot of folks. On the democratic side there are going to be ads questioning whether Herschel walker is fit to become a senator, and do you want him to be your senator,” Bullock said.

Under Georgia’s new election law, adopted in Senate Bill 202, the runoff will take place in four weeks.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said Wednesday his office had already started building ballots for the runoff. There will also be at least a week of early voting prior to the election on December 6th.

