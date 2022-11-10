INTERVIEW: ‘Bird Bash Fundraiser’ for Two Sparrows Village

'Bird Bash Fundraiser' for Two Sparrows Village
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Sparrows Village is a community that provides a supportive living environment for adults with intellectual disabilities. Founder Jennifer Conforti and COO George Martin created the village to help people with disabilities gain some level of independence.

They are hosting a fundraiser at Trilith Studios Nov. 17. Conforti and Martin stopped by to talk more about the fundraiser.

More information can be found here.

