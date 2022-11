ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might know T.C. Carson as “Kyle” on Living Single and Dorien Wilson as “Professor Olgevee” on The Parkers! They are starring in a new movie with Jasmine Guy called A Wesley Christmas streaming on BET+, BET, & BETHer on Thanksgiving.

The pair stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about the movie.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.