Legendary singer Anita Baker playing State Farm Arena Feb. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary singer Anita Baker will play State Farm Arena Feb. 14, 2023. Baker is embarking on her first full tour since 1995.

The tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut solo album, The Songstress.

The eight-time Grammy winner has garnered multiple top-40 hits, including multiple songs that have topped the R&B charts.

Citi cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Public on sale begins Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

