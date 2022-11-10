MARTA police hiring, hosting job fair Nov. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA Police are looking to hire more police officers. They will hold a job fair Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interviews and physical tests will be offered on-site and MARTA is offering signing bonuses of up to $5,000.
Applicants must be 21 or older, a U.S. citizen and have both a high school diploma (or equivalent) and a driver’s license.
The job fair will be held at MARTA Police Headquarters at 2400 Piedmont Rd. NE in Atlanta.
