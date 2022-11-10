Police investigate second shooting in two days at northeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gas station at the corner of Piedmont and Ponce de Leon avenues in northeast Atlanta is now the scene of a shooting for two days in a row.

Atlanta Police responded around 2 a.m. Thursday morning to the Chevron in the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE. Officers say two people were arguing inside the convenience store when the victim, a transgender woman, pepper-sprayed a man. The man then pulled out a rifle and shot the victim in the backside before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A yellow Porsche SUV was towed from the gas station to be processed for evidence. Police are working to confirm who the owner is.

SUV towed from the scene of a shooting at Ponce and Piedmont in Atlanta. Second shooting in two days at this gas station.

This is the same gas station where a homeless man was shot early Wednesday morning as he walked up to the convenience store. He survived the shooting, and the gunman is still at large as of this morning.

Police are currently looking through surveillance video and interviewing a witness. One person who was a passenger in the car with the suspected shooter has been detained but is not cooperating with the investigation, according to police. That person did tell police that the yellow Porsche belongs to the shooter.

Officers say the gunman was dressed all in red.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

