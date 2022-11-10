Sen. Rev. Warnock, Herschel Walker hit campaign trail before runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Both Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republic challenger Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail after Tuesday’s general election saw their race head to a runoff.

Sen. Rev. Warnock campaigned in front of the John Lewis mural downtown alongside Reps. Nikkema Williams and Hank Johnson. He touted his accomplishments such as capping the price of insulin and stressed the need for his supporters to hold on for just a few more weeks. He also slammed Walker’s inexperience and said he believed his competence as a senator would carry him through.

“This is about who we are as Georgians,” Warnock said. “And Georgians understand the importance of competence and character.”

Herschel Walker will hold a campaign rally in Canton with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz later tonight.

