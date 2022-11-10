South Fulton hosting Thanksgiving giveaway Nov. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are holding a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Nov. 12.

The organizations plan to distribute enough meals for more than 1,000 families. Attendees must be South Fulton residents and preregister before Nov. 11. Families can pick slots at noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and will receive one dinner per household.

The giveaway will be held at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Rd.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.