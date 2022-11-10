Three warming centers open in DeKalb County Nov. 12 and 13
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers this weekend as temperatures dip into the low 30s at night.
Fire Stations 3, 4 and 6 will be available for residents to use overnight. The stations are located at:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd., Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd., Atlanta
Anyone using the centers must follow COVID protocols, including masks, social distancing and a temperature check.
The centers will open at 8 p.m.
