Tributes to Takeoff pour in ahead of Atlanta funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy hearts prepare to gather in Atlanta to honor an influential Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper.

Friday, State Farm Arena will host a celebration of life for Takeoff. The Lawrenceville native was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago in Houston, Texas.

“Takeoff was a good rapper,” one woman said Thursday. “I love Migos since they first came and it hurt my heart to see him leave so soon.”

Tributes to the 28-year-old rapper are all across downtown Atlanta, but the one that got people’s attention on Thursday was on Centennial Olympic Park Drive off Marietta Street.

“This is the opportunity to show the family some love,” said violence prevention advocate Bruce Griggs.

Griggs sat along Centennial Olympic Park Drive asking people if they wanted to sign a sympathy card for Takeoff’s family.

Many people did.

“It was sudden, and I still can’t wrap my mind around it,” one fan who signed the card said.

Griggs said he was giving people one-by-one a chance to remember the metro Atlanta artist while reminding people there’s no place for gun violence in this world. He said the 28-year-old’s death is a reminder of the talent and young lives that are too often cut short.

Griggs said change starts by showing strangers love and respect, something he hopes to see more of in the days ahead.

“I’m hoping this brings awareness,” said Griggs. “We can’t continue to lose our gems in our community, somebody has to wake up.”

No gifts or art will be allowed inside or near the venue.

Instead, the family asks that donations be made at rocket-foundation.org, an organization supporting programs that aim to end gun violence.

Friday’s service is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who did not secure tickets not come downtown.

The memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. All phones and cameras will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Anyone seen using a device during the event will be escorted out by security.

Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be sold.

