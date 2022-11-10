Two Gainesville teen brothers face muder charges

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Gainesville teen brothers have been charged with murder after shooting and killing Christopher Dixon on Brown Street late Wednesday night.

According to police, Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn’sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, turned themselves in and will be facing charges as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office says that the brothers’ motive in the murder is still under investigation.

