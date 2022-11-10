WATCH: Atlanta police seeking SUV involved in hit-and-run

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an SUV involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

The SUV hit a pedestrian at 1106 Lanier Ave. around 11:32 p.m. and drove off. Footage of the SUV was captured by a private security camera.

SUV involved in hit-and-run caught on camera

Atlanta police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line online or at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and receive the money.

