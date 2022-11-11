19-year-old Dunwoody man arrested for ‘brutally murdering’ family member in Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old from Dunwoody has been arrested “after brutally murdering a family member and battering another” early Wednesday morning in Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in Palm Coast after a 911 caller said a man had shown up at her front door, claiming that he had been attacked.

When deputies arrived at the residence on Clermont Court, they observed Luke Ingram standing near what appeared to be a severely injured or dead man. A blunt object that appeared to have been used in the attack was also nearby.

Ingram was ordered out of the residence, which he did, but then reportedly refused to comply with the deputies. Ingram was then tased and detained so that first responders could enter the residence to render aid to the injured man. However, he was pronounced deceased at 3:24 a.m.

After being transported to the Flagler County Courthouse, Ingram reportedly tried to escape his handcuffs and attacked detectives and deputies. There was a “significant” struggle and Ingram was tased multiple times. A deputy was also injured during the struggle.

“Fortunately, our detectives will recover from their injuries taking this violent offender off the streets and into the Green Roof Inn where he belongs,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “The original crime scene reflected a very violent and brutal attack. We are working diligently to find answers as to what caused this tragic attack on family members early this morning. Our condolences to the family and all involved in this case.”

Ingram is facing charges for second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation and resisting violence on a law enforcement officer. He is currently being held without bail. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victims at this time.

