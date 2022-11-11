Acworth Police arrest man trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Tennessee man is in a Cobb County jail facing several charges after police say he tried to sell a stolen diamond ring worth thousands to a jewelry store in Acworth.

The Acworth Police Department says on Nov. 4, officers responded to Celestial Jewelers in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway in reference to a person attempting to sell a stolen item from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Upon arrival, officers met with the store employees and learned that 41-year-old Brandon McNeece, of Whitwell, Tennessee, attempted to sell a 9.46-carat diamond ring valued at $95,000 to Celestial.

After reviewing a picture of a partial Certificate of Authenticity, the store owners noticed a different name and address. The store owners were able to locate the phone number of the owner and discovered that the diamond was stolen out of Chattanooga.

After further investigating, officers verified that the diamond was stolen and also learned that the motorcycle McNeece rode to the jewelry store was stolen as well.

McNeece was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Cobb County Detention Center with a $110,220 bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

