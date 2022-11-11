Atlanta native, actress Kelly Jenrette talks acting career, other projects

Photo of actress Kelly Jenrette
Photo of actress Kelly Jenrette(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native Kelly Jenrette discusses her early acting career, her inspiration, and the projects she is currently working on in a Zoom interview with Atlanta News First Digital Content Producer Miles Montgomery.

She also discusses her humble beginnings, her family, her favorite actors, and actresses when she was growing up, the different casts and crews she has worked with, and more.

