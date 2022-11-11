Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(Gallagher / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to former manager Craig Marquardo.

Marquardo told CNN in a statement that Gallagher had passed surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

He had several specials that aired on HBO and Showtime, including “Gallagher: The Maddest” and “Gallagher: We Need a Hero,” and they were regularly replayed during the early years of Comedy Central.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Fire broke out overnight at the Montrose at Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Peachtree...
Kitchen mishap causes fire that forces family to jump from balcony in Gwinnett
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, another injured in DeKalb County
Heavy hearts prepare to gather in Atlanta to honor an influential Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper.
Tributes to Takeoff pour in ahead of Atlanta celebration of life