Covington woman reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Debra Ashby has been missing for two weeks. Covington police officials say her boyfriend is a person of interest.

Ashby’s boyfriend was arrested for allegedly beating her and for violating a protection order before her disappearance.

Debra Ashby, missing person (Atlanta News First)

According to police, Ashby was supposed to testify in the domestic violence case before she was reported missing by her family.

“She said that he was calling and she had to hang up so she told me ‘bye momma and I’ll call you when he leaves but I never heard anything else. I think my baby’s gone. I hate to say it but it’s what I believe,” said Ashby’s mother.

Officers searched some wooded areas for Ashby today but they did not find anything.

