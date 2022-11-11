Covington woman reported missing

Debra Ashby, missing person
Debra Ashby, missing person(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov and Tori Cooper
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Debra Ashby has been missing for two weeks. Covington police officials say her boyfriend is a person of interest.

Ashby’s boyfriend was arrested for allegedly beating her and for violating a protection order before her disappearance.

Debra Ashby, missing person
Debra Ashby, missing person(Atlanta News First)

According to police, Ashby was supposed to testify in the domestic violence case before she was reported missing by her family.

“She said that he was calling and she had to hang up so she told me ‘bye momma and I’ll call you when he leaves but I never heard anything else. I think my baby’s gone. I hate to say it but it’s what I believe,” said Ashby’s mother.

Officers searched some wooded areas for Ashby today but they did not find anything.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of actress Kelly Jenrette
Atlanta native, actress Kelly Jenrette talks acting career, other projects
Board of Elections Director, Ginger Nickerson explains the process of poll worker training.
Gwinnett elections workers gear up for runoff
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Sen. Rev. Warnock, Herschel Walker hit campaign trail before runoff
Gwinnett elections workers gear up for runoff