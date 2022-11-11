Fans pack Atlanta arena to mourn Takeoff during celebration of life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world saw a Gwinnett County kid grow up to be a Grammy-nominated artist and one of the most influential rappers of his generation.

Now people are saying their final goodbye to Migos member, Takeoff.

Fans lined up around State Farm Arena Friday to pay their respect to the Lawrenceville rapper who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas last week.

“It just seems so unreal, and I got to be here to experience it,” said one woman who was in line to attend Friday’s service.

“He was such a nice, humble person,” said another woman. “It’s just so unbelievable to me.”

The sudden loss of Takeoff set off an outpouring of grief that wrapped around State Farm Arena.

“It’s sickening to see someone so young taken so early,” said one woman on Friday.

Some fans said the service was healing.

“It absolutely does help to get everybody together to celebrate the man’s life and really just come together as a whole, as a community,” said one man who attended the service.

Many were grateful for the impact Takeoff and his fellow Migos members have left on the hip-hop industry.

“I graduated the same year as Takeoff, very inspired by the music that he does,” said another fan. “I’m here to just show my love and my appreciation.”

Fans said Friday’s funeral was a tribute for the influential Grammy-winning rapper and a celebration of a life that ended well before anyone imagined.

“I just wish that maybe he had a little more time but hopefully people can learn and grow from this, and we can just stop the violence,” said one fan.

Instead of gifts, the family is asking for donations to be made to Rocket Foundation, an organization supporting programs that aims to end gun violence.

