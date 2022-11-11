FIRST ALERT: Wet commute; Dry weather tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Your morning commute is wet with rain in north Georgia. The rain will gradually move out this afternoon with dry weather tonight.

Friday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 100%

What you need to know

As Tropical Depression Nicole passes us by, rain will continue to fall throughout the morning in north Georgia. The rain will gradually move out this afternoon with dry weather by the time you drive home from work.

There’s another opportunity for a few showers on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through north Georgia with dry weather after lunch on Saturday.

Forecast map for 8 a.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for noon Friday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

Much colder temperatures will move into north Georgia with the 40s expected after sunset Saturday night. Highs will be on the 50s with lows in the 30s to start next week.

