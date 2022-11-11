Former first lady Michelle Obama bringing book tour to Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most well-known names in the country is coming to Atlanta.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will bring her newest book tour to the Fox Theatre Dec. 2 and 3. Media mogul Tyler Perry will moderate both nights.

Mrs. Obama’s new book is called The Light We Carry. In an Instagram post, she said the book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped her through life.

The book goes on sale next Tuesday.

