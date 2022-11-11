Haralson County detention officer dies in ‘tragic accident’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Haralson County detention officer Daniel Salazar has died under mysterious circumstances. According to a release, when deputies arrived Salazar had already died from a gunshot wound. Salazar worked as a road crew officer, who would take inmates out to do work.

“Daniel was a good officer. He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Deputies called his death “a tragic accident” as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of our own. Detention Officer Daniel Salazar died in a tragic accident earlier this week. Deputies were called to the residence on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a little before 6:00 PM in reference to a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/dfZYPwZeqd — Haralson Sheriff (@HaralsonSheriff) November 10, 2022

