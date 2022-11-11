Haralson County detention officer dies in ‘tragic accident’

Daniel Salazar, deceased detention officer
Daniel Salazar, deceased detention officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Haralson County detention officer Daniel Salazar has died under mysterious circumstances. According to a release, when deputies arrived Salazar had already died from a gunshot wound. Salazar worked as a road crew officer, who would take inmates out to do work.

“Daniel was a good officer. He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Deputies called his death “a tragic accident” as the investigation remains ongoing.

