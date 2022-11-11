Hosea Helps holds annual Great Turkey Drop-off

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The metro Atlanta organization known for feeding thousands of people for free during the holidays is back at it.

Hosea Helps held its annual Great Turkey Drop-Off Thursday. The annual event is the organization’s official jumpstart to requesting food donations for local families who need a hot meal.

Organizers say this season is particularly important because they have seen a 40 percent increase in requests for help with things like rent, utility bills and food.

Hosea Helps will hold its annual Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions one week before Thanksgiving.

This will help families to prepare and serve on the actual holiday.

