Humanitarian and civil rights leaders speak on non-violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the King International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Dr. King’s portrait sits alongside Nelson Mandela’s and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s.

“In many places in the world today there is a great sense of insecurity and uncertainty, that is where spiritual knowledge, spiritual wisdom, comes in handy,” said Guru Dev.

Guru Dev is a humanitarian. He is a believer in breathwork, meditation, and nonviolence.

”It is easy to talk about peace but giving them tools and techniques to find peace, was something important,” said Guru Dev.

Guru Dev is at Morehouse college sitting alongside civil rights advocate and former Atlanta Mayor, Andrew Young as well as Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley and Dr. Lawrence Carter.

The topic? Non-violence and peace.

“So many shootings in the most developed country in the world! Is something very appalling,” said Guru Dev during his conversation with peace leaders Friday, “The significance of light is because there is darkness.”

Guru Dev is only in Atlanta for a couple of days. He is on an international campaign called, “I Stand for Peace.”Guru Dev also received a Gandhi Peace Pilgrim Award at the King Center.

“All the time we hear all this negative news from around the world, with inflation and all of this. There is a sense of despondency and hopelessness. That is quite natural, that is quite human, but at these times you need to evoke your inner strength,” said Guru Dev, “Peace is not complacency. Violence is not activism.”

Guru Dev has two foundations: The Art of Living Foundation and The International Association for Human Values; both do non-violence work and emotional regulation training that spans the globe.

