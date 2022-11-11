INTERVIEW: Animals looking for a home this pawliday

Banner (In foster) pictured here as one of many shelter pups looking for their forever home.
Banner (In foster) pictured here as one of many shelter pups looking for their forever home.(Lifeline Animal Project)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are coming up and Lifeline Animal Project is asking families to consider fostering an animal the week of Thanksgiving so they don’t have to be in the shelter.

Currently, Fulton County is housing about 300 animals and DeKalb County has almost 600. Each pup is looking for their forever home!

LifeLine Animal Project’s Tiki Artist stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about how you can help and some dos and dont’s for pet owners to follow this Thanksgiving.

To learn more about the Home for Pawlidays campaign or to view a list of adoptable dogs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Out & About in the ATL
Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 11-13, 2022
A woman is recovering in the hospital after getting into an argument over her rent.
Tenant hit with bat, shot after dispute with leasing manager over rent
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Fire broke out overnight at the Montrose at Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Peachtree...
Family jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire overnight in Gwinnett County