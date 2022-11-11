INTERVIEW: Animals looking for a home this pawliday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays are coming up and Lifeline Animal Project is asking families to consider fostering an animal the week of Thanksgiving so they don’t have to be in the shelter.

Currently, Fulton County is housing about 300 animals and DeKalb County has almost 600. Each pup is looking for their forever home!

LifeLine Animal Project’s Tiki Artist stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about how you can help and some dos and dont’s for pet owners to follow this Thanksgiving.

To learn more about the Home for Pawlidays campaign or to view a list of adoptable dogs, click here.

