Miracle for Mom Foundation donates $120K to Emory Brain Health Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is hope for those living with debilitating brain diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Atlanta News First reporter Adam Murphy and his Miracle for Mom Foundation presented a big check to the Emory Brain Health Center today.

The Emory Brain Health Center will use the money for research to find treatment to slow the progression of debilitating brain diseases.

Adam’s foundation is inspired by his mom, who lost her battle to PSP or Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsy.

The Miracle For Mom Foundation has now given a total of $120,000 dollars to the Emory Brain Health Center for research.

