Norway-based battery manufacturer Freyr promises 720 new jobs in Coweta County

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 720 new jobs are coming to Coweta County. A Norway-based battery manufacturer announced Friday they plan to build their first American factory in Georgia.

State and County leaders are hoping Freyr Battery’s new manufacturing plant near Newnan will be the economic jolt the state needs.

The company, which is slated to build a plant on more than 368-acre site in the Bridgeport Industrial Park off I-85, plans to create more than 720 jobs over the next seven years producing lithium-ion battery cells often used in cars and for energy storage.

“You can put batteries in large containers to store sunlight and to store wind when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing,” said Tom Jensen, CEO of Freyr Battery.

Freyr, which picked Georgia over more than 130 other sites in 25 states, says Coweta County is perfectly positioned to easily move their product in and out. Plus, there’s a workforce hungry for jobs.

“The availability of talent and access to talent. So, people is [sic] and competent people is core. And there’s a lot of very competent people in the region,” said Freyr.

Georgia, already proving to be a leader in the EV battery and car industry, is offering Freyr financial incentives to build its first US plant in the Peach State. Georgia Economic Development didn’t respond to email our inquiries about the state’s incentives before publishing. The county is also offering incentives. Freyr is receiving a 20-year abatement on property taxes, plus grant money to help with payroll over $60,000 per year.

“They’re proposing a little over $60,000 a year in average salary. That represents 120 percent of the current average wage. So that’s a huge increase if you will,” said Michael Fouts of Coweta County Administrator.

Freyr believes this type of battery storage is the future, so they say it’s very likely they’ll expand and hire even more people.

They plan to be up and running in about two years and fully operational by 2029.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.