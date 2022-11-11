Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 11-13, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather is going to be a bit chilly this weekend but there are plenty of things to do inside if you don’t like it. If you are looking forward to wearing boots and a comfy jacket, there’s also plenty of reasons to be outdoors. Check out our latest list of things to do in the metro Atlanta area.

FRIDAY

The iconic B-52s are bringing their Farewell Tour to the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

This month’s theme at Fernbank After Dark at Fernbank Museum is “Spaced Out,” where cocktails meet science for an out-of-this-world evening.

Art of the Cocktail is happening at Marietta Cobb Museum. There will be an art auction to benefit the nonprofit InCommunity.

The World of Puppetry Museum and Create-A-Puppet Workshop presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” this weekend and on additional dates. The show features finely-crafted puppets and holiday music.

Horned Owl Brewing in Kennesaw is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with live music, Calvin’s BBQ and a special beer/anniversary glass release.

The legendary band 38 Special is performing in the Brightmoor Amphitheater in Fayetteville.

The North Atlanta Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” this weekend in the Gas South District. The festive production features 125 dancers.

Musical icons Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow are performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

SATURDAY

The rescheduled Fall Fest in Candler Park is happening this weekend. There will be music, food, art, Sweetwater beverages and activities for kids.

The Great Atlanta Dog Show is happening at Piedmont Park. The dog show will have four categories -- Precious Puppies, Posh Purebreds, Magnificent Mixes and Sassy Seniors.

Apple Cider Days are happening at Donald-Bannister Farm in Dunwoody. There will be a petting zoo, pioneer crafts for children, a peek inside the historic house, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.

Peachtree City’s Hispanic Heritage Festival is happening at Drake Field. There will be Mexican food trucks, music, dance and more in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jackets take on the University of Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tailgate Saturday before the game will feature games, prizes and entertainment.

Lawrenceville’s Harvest Festival is happening on the Lawrenceville Lawn. There will be live music by four artists, fun and games for kids, trackless train and petting zoo, vendors and more.

The Parkview Fall Frolic is happening at DeKalb Memorial County Park. There will be an artist market, pie competition, a raffle, activities for children, food and more.

Steady Hand Beer Co. is hosting the Ales & Overlands Off-Road Car Show featuring Land Cruisers, Land Rovers and Jeeps. There will also be food trucks and live music.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. will host a petting zoon featuring animals from Little Red Barn on Saturday afternoon. All ages welcome.

The 14th annual Steinbeck’s chili cookoff is happening in Decatur. There will be chili, live music and more.

Professionals and amateurs will compete in the chili cookoff in Suwanee at Town Center Park. There will also be music, local vendors and a kids zone. Proceeds benefit Project Green.

The legendary jazz trumpeter and pianist Arturo Sandoval is performing at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University.

The Tribly Brothers are bringing a little bit of funk, rock and blues to the Tin Roof Cantina in North Druid Hills.

The English Beat is performing at City Winery Atlanta. The Beat first came to prominence as founding members of the British Two Tone Ska movement.

Reformation Brewery in Canton is hosting Yellowstone Reformation Rodeo. Dress in your best western gear for a Yellowstone-themed evening featuring a mechanical bull and line dancing lessons.

The Snowblind Festival at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta will feature performances by High on Fire, Corrosion of Conformity, Weedeater, Pentagram, Order of the Owl, The Obsessed and more.

SUNDAY

“Waking Wonderland” is the newest immersive experience at Illuminarium Atlanta. It’s inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”

Dino Safari at North Pointe Mall in Alpharetta features more than 25 full-scale, scientifically-accurate animatronic dinosaurs.

Explore the High Museum for free from noon to 5 p.m. and check out the new Deana Lawson exhibit. Tickets required.

Summerhill Sundays on Georgia Avenue will feature more than 50 vendors offering art, vintage curators and handmade artisans.

Head to Little Five Points for a historic walking tour at 3 p.m. Hosted by Atlanta Preservation Center and Little Five Points Business Association.

The Backseat Lovers are performing at The Eastern. They are celebrating the release of their album “Waiting to Spill.”

If you would like to submit an item for a future Out and About in the ATL list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

