Person shot by roommate overnight in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot overnight by someone they’re close to.

South Fulton Police say a person was shot by their roommate in the 4000 block of Cascade Road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and now investigators are looking for the roommate who got away before police got to the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact South Fulton Police or Crime Stoppers.

