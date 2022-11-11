Restaurant Report Card: Macland Wings & More fails with 42; Catfish Hox scores 100

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Marietta Street in Powder Springs, a local health inspector uncovered critical violations at a Cobb County restaurant.

Macland Wings & More failed with 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee touched cooked fries with bare hands. Plus, blue cheese dressing was sitting on the kitchen floor, and flies were seen throughout the kitchen.

Atlanta News First paid a visit to the restaurant and questioned the manager if they were serving customers the salad dressing that was sitting on the kitchen floor.

“No, we were not. The problem is that the truck had just come, and nobody put it back there. That was the problem,” Macland Wings & More Manager Anis Khan said.

Khan told Atlanta News First he was not at the restaurant during the inspection and said one of his employees dropped the ball.

“Everything has been corrected,” Khan said.

There are several other good health scores to report this week around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Frankie’s on Canton Road in Marietta is back on track picking up 93-points on a re-inspection. In Gwinnett County, Little Tokyo on Buford Dam Road in Buford scored a 96. And in Fulton County, Dunkin’ on Virginia Avenue in Atlanta earned 98-points.

And at Catfish Hox on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. This East Cobb restaurant has been around for six years serving delicious southern soul food with a Cajun twist and it’s a veteran family-owned and operated restaurant. Owner Phil Creasor served three tours of duty and now he’s an amazing chef serving some of the best dishes in town. And this weekend only to honor veterans on Veterans Day they’re offering a free catfish dinner to all veterans that dine in the restaurant.

On their menu, you may want to start out with the homemade fried green tomatoes, brisket with greens and macaroni and cheese, gumbo with andouille sausage, blackened catfish, red beans and rice, and jalapeno cornbread, and of course, they have the catfish entrée and cranberry pie. Boy, that’s good!

