Senator Ted Cruz campaigns with Herschel Walker at Cherokee County rally

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday evening, Senator Ted Cruz traveled from Texas to Georgia to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

“I want to tell the men and women of Georgia the eyes of the country are on you. The odds are high that control of the senate will be decided by the men and women of Georgia,” Cruz said.

Cruz and Walker spoke to Republican supporters at a rally in Cherokee County ahead of the Dec. 6th runoff between Walker and Raphael Warnock. The race could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

RELATED: Early voting begins Nov. 28 in Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker runoff

“I was built for this. God prepared me for this moment right here,” Walker said.

University of Georgia political science professor, Charles Bullock, says Cruz is the first of many prominent political figures expected to come to Georgia and stump for Walker or Warnock ahead of the election.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

“If you’ve got an extra room in your place, you can probably rent it out to some visiting dignitary who’s going to be here campaigning for one of these candidates,” Bullock said. “Everybody is going to be coming here. Money is going to be pouring in here. The foreign media is going to be back on our doorstep.”

RELATED: Georgia runoffs historically see a drop-off of voters

Cruz was the first big name to travel to the battleground state, less than 48 hours after election day, and he told Georgians they have the chance to make a difference in Washington.

COMPLETE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

“Everyone in Georgia, look the people of Texas are asking for your help. The people of this country are asking for your help. Listen, you have a chance to save this country and the rest of the country is waiting on you,” Cruz said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.