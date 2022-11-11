Tenant hit with bat, shot after dispute with leasing manager over rent

A woman is recovering in the hospital after getting into an argument over her rent.
A woman is recovering in the hospital after getting into an argument over her rent.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after getting into an argument over her rent.

The Atlanta Police Department says it happened just before 10 p.m. at some apartments in the 300 block of Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta. They say a dispute between a female leasing manager and a female tenant about overdue rent became physical. The manager ended up hitting the tenant with a bat and then called her brother to the scene. The brother showed up and fired shots at the tenant, striking her in the right elbow.

The tenant then jumped into her mother’s vehicle and drove herself to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Banner (In foster) pictured here as one of many shelter pups looking for their forever home.
INTERVIEW: Animals looking for a home this pawliday
Out & About in the ATL
Out And About In The ATL | Nov. 11-13, 2022
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Fire broke out overnight at the Montrose at Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Peachtree...
Family jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire overnight in Gwinnett County