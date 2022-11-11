Two students arrested at a White County school after Tik Tok challenge, incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two students were arrested after an incident involving a Tik Tok challenge at a school in White County, according to officials.

White County School System officials said administrators were made aware on Friday of the video posted to Tik Tok.

Officials released a statement on the issue saying in part:

White County School System takes all reports relating to student safety seriously, and therefore a thorough investigation was conducted upon receiving the report. Based on the results of the investigation, student disciplinary procedures were followed in accordance with our Code of Conduct. Due to the nature of the incident, law enforcement was notified. WCHS cooperated with their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of two White County students. Our school system is not alone in addressing negative student behaviors resulting from the impact of social media. White County School System will continue to address all situations in order to promote the safety and well-being of all of our students.

There is no additional information available.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.