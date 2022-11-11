Trial for Hannah Payne, accused of killing man after hit-and-run, starting soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trial for a woman accused of killing a man after a hit-and-run in 2019 is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14, according to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 7, 2019, a 64-year-old man named Kenneth Herring was involved in a crash near Clark Howell Parkway and Interstate 85. No one was hurt in the incident and Herring left the scene because of what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Hannah Payne, who was 22 at the time, followed Herring, forced him to stop and confronted him. She reportedly told Herring that he needed to return to the scene. She then shot him several times.

PREVIOUS REPORT

According to police, Payne was simply a witness to the crash and was trying to conduct a “citizen’s arrest.” She was reportedly told by 911 not to follow Herring.

Payne’s attorneys say there was a struggle over Payne’s gun and she shot him in self-defense. She was charged with two counts of felony murder, one count each of malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three counts of weapons possession during a crime.

The case reportedly took more than 3 years to go to trial because of delays in the court system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

