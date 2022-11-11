What you should do with your leaf pile

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This time of year, the leaves start to fall from the trees. You don’t want to leave the leaves in your yard because the leaves can trap moisture, killing your grass, but you can reuse your pile to make your yard look better in the spring.

Clint Waltz, turf specialist for the University of Georgia Extension office says there’s no sense in getting rid of the nutrient-rich organic matter.

“Don’t get rid of those leaves use them somewhere else in your landscape. They’re beneficial,” said Waltz.

Waltz said you could learn how to compost the leaves or put them in your garden.

“Don’t be afraid to pile them up in some areas around your favorite azaleas, your vegetable garden, or whatever because they will break down and those are just nutrients that kind of come back for next season,” said Waltz.

The USDA reports “leaves can make a natural mulch that helps to fertilize the soil. The leaves also serve as a habitat for wildlife including lizards, birds, turtles, frogs, and insects.”

“Especially in our good Georgia clays, but the same goes for our sandy soils once you get south of macon and into more sandy soils, organic matters a big plus,” said Waltz.

Waltz says that even if you do not feel you can use the fallen leaves, you could ask a neighbor or a community garden if they want to take your pile.

