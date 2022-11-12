Atlanta entrepreneur served pancake breakfast to honor veterans and her grandfather

Pancakes
Pancakes(MGN, Michael Stern / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta entrepreneur Tiffani Neal named her brand Barlow’s Original Pancake Mix after her grandfather Barlow, who served in the US Army.

On Friday, she served pancake breakfast for all veterans, including the Decatur Fire Rescue Department firefighters, EMTs, and community members.

“My kitchen is nearby, and I have often heard about the community-driven reputation of Decatur Fire,” said Tiffani Neal. “As I’ve been building my brand and sharing my love of pancakes with others, my goal is to create a tradition of giving back to the community as often as I can and especially on Veteran’s Day to honor my grandfather, Barlow.”

Woodstock Semper Fi Bar & Grille celebrates Veterans Day 365 days a year

Neal’s food company was founded in 2018 and today she works from the neighboring kitchen, Leaven, supporting veterans whenever she can.

“My hope is that today is the start of that service to those who unconditionally serve us,” she said.

