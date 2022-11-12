Atlanta non-profit rehabs prisoners, rescues dogs seeking new building

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta non-profit, Canine CellMates, has been helping rehab prisoners and rescue dogs for almost a decade. But the future of their program may be in jeopardy.

Canine CellMates Executive Director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows, says she recently learned the building where they house their dogs are being sold and they may have to be out by the end of the year.

That leaves the non-profit with less than two months to find a new building to operate from.

“It’s kind of devastating to us,” Meadows said.

Meadows says Canine CellMates started in 2013. They primarily pull dogs from Fulton County Animal Services and move them into Fulton County jail where they live 24 hours a day with inmate handlers.

The rehab program helps incarcerated men learn how to make better choices, develop better communication skills, and take responsibility for someone other than themselves.

Since the program’s inception, Meadows says more than 400 men have participated and they’ve rescued more than 180 dogs from the Fulton County Animal Shelter.

But without a building, the future is uncertain. That’s why they’re asking for help from the Metro Atlanta community.

“We need the public’s support to maintain this so that more men can stay in the community, remain a part of their children’s lives, and make better choices. So, we need another facility where we can house our dogs and run this program,” Meadows said.

If you have a building available to lease or would like to make a financial contribution to Canine CellMates, click HERE.

