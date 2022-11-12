Atlanta rap star Lil Baby surprises local No. 1 youth volleyball club

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “What’s up, what’s up? it’s your boy. Lil Baby.” He’s known as one of the top rappers not only in Atlanta but across the world.

On Friday, Lil Baby surprised Alpharetta’s A-5 volleyball club and congratulated them after being ranked the No. 1 volleyball club in the United States.

A5 players experienced similar success in Orlando where junior volleyball has its other national championship tournament: the AAU’s. AAU’s national tournament is billed as the world’s largest volleyball championship tournament and A5 stacked up historic club wins, including 5 gold medals and 4 MVPs.

The young, gifted athletes are celebrating the beginning of club season and its new, well-earned national No. 1 ranking.

