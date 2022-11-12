Atlanta rap star Lil Baby surprises local No. 1 youth volleyball club

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “What’s up, what’s up? it’s your boy. Lil Baby.” He’s known as one of the top rappers not only in Atlanta but across the world.

On Friday, Lil Baby surprised Alpharetta’s A-5 volleyball club and congratulated them after being ranked the No. 1 volleyball club in the United States.

A5 players experienced similar success in Orlando where junior volleyball has its other national championship tournament: the AAU’s. AAU’s national tournament is billed as the world’s largest volleyball championship tournament and A5 stacked up historic club wins, including 5 gold medals and 4 MVPs.

RELATED: Alpharetta’s A5 Volleyball Club wins historic national title sweep

The young, gifted athletes are celebrating the beginning of club season and its new, well-earned national No. 1 ranking.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woodstock Semper Fi Bar & Grille celebrates Veterans Day 365 days a year
School bus driver who crashes with 40 kids on board once pled guilty to meth possession
‘Why are you being so dishonest?’ | Pickens school chief deflects questions over bus crash
Canine CellMates building on Atlanta Road
Atlanta non-profit rehabs prisoners, rescues dogs seeking new building
Atlanta rap star Lil Baby surprises local No. 1 youth volleyball club