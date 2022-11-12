Clayton County woman leaves for work, hasn’t been seen since, police say
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police responded to the 7300 block of Garnet Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person Friday.
During the investigation, officers learned Phung To Ly left for work on November 10, at 9:15 a.m. but never returned home.
Phung To Ly is described as an Asian female, five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Phung To Ly was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Phung To Ly is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
