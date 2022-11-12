FIRST ALERT: Mild Start Saturday, Cold Finish; Cold Week Ahead

Partly cloudy, mild start but cold, windy by nighttime.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Through Midday, Cold Late; Very cold Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Partly sunny and mild through midday but a cold front moves through this evening and brings colder air and a few midday showers. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60′s but it will feel like the 20′s on Sunday morning! Sunday will be sunny, cold and breezy with highs only in the 50′s. A cold week ahead. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT for a cold rain. Temperatures will stay below average straight through Thanksgiving.

