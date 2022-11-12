Man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend died from “a self-inflicted” gunshot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend was found dead after allegedly fleeing from police.

According to the Villa Rica Police Department, Harold Dakers, 34, pulled a handgun and ran away when he encountered officers near Villa Trace and N. Lassiter St. After the deputies lost sight of Dakers, they heard a gunshot and then found Dakers near the creak suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dakers died as a result of the wound, police say.

