Man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend died from “a self-inflicted” gunshot
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend was found dead after allegedly fleeing from police.
According to the Villa Rica Police Department, Harold Dakers, 34, pulled a handgun and ran away when he encountered officers near Villa Trace and N. Lassiter St. After the deputies lost sight of Dakers, they heard a gunshot and then found Dakers near the creak suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dakers died as a result of the wound, police say.
