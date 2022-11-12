Newnan police officer fired after crash in patrol car, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Newnan police officer has been fired after being involved in a single-car crash, according to police.

According to the Newnan Police Department, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded and investigated the crash in the area of 5410 GA. Hwy 54.

Police said after an investigation, the officer was arrested and criminally charged by GSP.

The department said the officer has been terminated due to their actions and departmental policy violations.

“We want our community to know that the Newnan Police Department strives to hold our officers to the highest standards possible” said Chief Blankenship. “Unfortunately in this situation those standards were not met and the officer was held accountable for their actions.” Our community deserves the best and we will continue to hold our officers accountable for their actions each and everyday.

Police did not release the officer’s name or specify what the officer is being charged with.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

