Official: Plane diverted to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after incident

Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport(WCTV)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a plane traveling from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after an incident on Friday evening.

According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9:09 p.m.

The person was detained by Atlanta police officers. Officials tell Atlanta News First they found a “box cutter”

Officials add that passengers deplaned and were screened. The plane was later searched before reboarding.

This incident remains under investigation.

There is no further information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

