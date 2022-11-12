‘Why are you being so dishonest?’ | Pickens school chief deflects questions over bus crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The superintendent of Pickens County Schools is still offering few answers to answer questions over why the system hired a bus driver who had a criminal drug record.

Superintendent Tony Young is also deflecting questions over why Jeffrey Tucker, who crashed a bus with 40 kids on board back in August, was sent a second school bus by the system to complete his route, thus leaving the accident scene before law enforcement personnel arrived.

Atlanta News First Investigates attended the Nov. 10, 2022, school board meeting after more than two months of interview requests with the superintendent, all of which were denied.

At the school bus barn an hour after the crash, Tucker was questioned by an officer who later reported he could “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath as he spoke.” Tucker, who was eventually fired, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and 40 counts of reckless conduct.

Young repeatedly deflected questions about the incident, often referring to a previously issued news release.

Atlanta News First Investigates: “Superintendent, why was a school bus driver who was in a crash given the keys to a second bus?”

Young: “All I can defer you to is our press release.”

Atlanta News First Investigates: “In that press release, it said you were going to review bus related policies. has that review completed?”

Young: “No, it has not.”

Atlanta News First Investigates: “It’s been two months. What’s taking so long?”

Young: “Well, it’s fairly lengthy process so it’s ongoing.”

Parents such as Ashley Wilson and Deann Flowers - who both had children on the bus - are outraged over school system’s handling of the incident.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Wilson. “Why do it that way? Why go about it that way? Because y’all are covering your butts.

“If that bus hadn’t went off and swerved on the other side, we might not have kids right now,” Wilson added.

“Every single kid he was putting in danger,” Flowers alleged.

Atlanta News First Investigates asked Young about the parents’ concerns.

Atlanta News First Investigates: “Is there anything you have to say to the parents whose kids were on that bus? They have a lot of questions and they want answers.”

Young: “The only comment we’ve got is to refer you back to the press release.”

Pickens County Schools sent Atlanta News First Investigates a copy of Tucker’s personnel file in which he said he had never been convicted of a criminal offense.

But Atlanta News First Investigates found an incident report that shows Tucker was arrested by a Canton police officer in 2007 after being pulled over. The officer, according to the subsequent police report, found “two hypodermic syringes shoved in the front cushion of the driver’s seat.” Tucker pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

A Pickens County school bus crashed into a ditch in August. (WANF)

Pickens County Schools said it conducts background checks on all new hires, so it’s unclear how or if Tucker’s meth charge went unnoticed when he was hired, this past January.

Atlanta News First Investigates: “Why was this guy hired with a 2007 meth charge?”

Young: “Let me ask you a question. You did an open records request. You have the same background check that we had access to for that information. So my question to you is, why are you being so dishonest? You’ve got the same background check we have.”

Atlanta News First Investigates: “So, how was I able to find this charge?”

Young: “All we have is the background check that you guys have that we have that we get from law enforcement.:

Atlanta News First Investigates: “If I was able to find it, why couldn’t you guys find it?”

Young: “We go with the background check. That’s how we operate so that’s the only comment I’ve got.”

