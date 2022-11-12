Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Official: Plane diverted to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after incident
Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation Ed
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Officer called a hero for helping save family from house fire