2 children killed in overnight Pike County house fire, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A community is in mourning after the deaths of two children in a Pike County house fire.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Short Cut Road Saturday night, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are saddened at the loss of two young lives. Sheriff Thomas, and the staff, would like to convey our thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time. We are also thankful for all of the emergency personnel that responded to this incident and the efforts put forth by them during this tragic event,” a news release stated.

Officials are not releasing the children’s names.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was called to the scene to investigate what started the fire.

“Preliminary findings are that the fire is accidental. Of course, that is pending autopsy and a full investigative report via the State Fire Marshals Office,” according to Major David Neal with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta News First will update this story when more information becomes available.

