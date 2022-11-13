Atlanta businesses fed up with recent string of shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kevin Daley has been running Sophia’s Nail Salon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for seven years.

He says he enjoys what he does, but the latest string of shootings happening near his business is giving him cause for concern.

“Over the past two weeks it has been super ridiculous here in the area,” said Daley.

Someone shot and killed a 21-year-old man outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they identified the victim as Kani Lewis.

“I heard a lot of yelling from a guy who was at the door. Chick-fil-A security was there. Other people came out of Chick-fil-A,” he said.

“My client who was on her way here, she saw everything that was happening and she turned back,” said Daley.

Police have not arrested anyone. There have been other acts of violence in this area in recent weeks. Two shootings happened on Oct. 26, then just two days later another incident prompted a shooting involving police.

“I myself am thinking I could also be in this crossfire when everything is happening,” said Daley.

Daley said the violence is getting out of hand, and it is also digging into his pockets.

“I’ve lost 50% of income that should be coming to this store due to the fact when I tell them the address and where it is, I get rejections,” said Daley.

The shootings are happening in a concentrated area. Morehouse College student Ian Joseph, who also visits that Chick-fil-A location said the violence in the neighborhood has become somewhat commonplace.

“Sometimes there are shootings going on in within areas, but for me, I’ve been kind of safe,” said Joseph.

Daley is calling for the city to beef up patrols in the area, and not overlook small business owners.

“We are too close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and five minutes away from downtown for all of this to be happening, so I’m asking the mayor to step up. We just need law enforcement to dig deep into what’s really happening,” said Daley.

On Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police officials confirmed that a person was shot and killed. That shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.