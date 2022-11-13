Atlanta businesses fed up with recent string of shootings
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kevin Daley has been running Sophia’s Nail Salon on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for seven years.
He says he enjoys what he does, but the latest string of shootings happening near his business is giving him cause for concern.
“Over the past two weeks it has been super ridiculous here in the area,” said Daley.
Someone shot and killed a 21-year-old man outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they identified the victim as Kani Lewis.
“I heard a lot of yelling from a guy who was at the door. Chick-fil-A security was there. Other people came out of Chick-fil-A,” he said.
“My client who was on her way here, she saw everything that was happening and she turned back,” said Daley.
Police have not arrested anyone. There have been other acts of violence in this area in recent weeks. Two shootings happened on Oct. 26, then just two days later another incident prompted a shooting involving police.
“I myself am thinking I could also be in this crossfire when everything is happening,” said Daley.
Daley said the violence is getting out of hand, and it is also digging into his pockets.
“I’ve lost 50% of income that should be coming to this store due to the fact when I tell them the address and where it is, I get rejections,” said Daley.
The shootings are happening in a concentrated area. Morehouse College student Ian Joseph, who also visits that Chick-fil-A location said the violence in the neighborhood has become somewhat commonplace.
“Sometimes there are shootings going on in within areas, but for me, I’ve been kind of safe,” said Joseph.
Daley is calling for the city to beef up patrols in the area, and not overlook small business owners.
“We are too close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and five minutes away from downtown for all of this to be happening, so I’m asking the mayor to step up. We just need law enforcement to dig deep into what’s really happening,” said Daley.
On Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police officials confirmed that a person was shot and killed. That shooting remains under investigation.
RELATED:
- UPDATE: No one with gun arrested near Stephenson High School, school on soft lockdown
- Two arrested after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County, police say
- KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up in NW Atlanta
- Persons of interest sought in shooting on James P. Brawley Drive
- GBI identifies man killed by officer after road rage incident in Atlanta
- Police search for gunman after double shooting in Lithonia neighborhood
- Student dies after being shot near Norcross High School
- Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
- Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Athens
- Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’
- One injured, one arrested after a shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta
- Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say
- Atlanta police to increase patrols after 4 people were shot near AUC library
- ‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man killed on I-285
- Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
- Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9
- Suspect named after woman found dead at Gwinnett County construction site
- Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.